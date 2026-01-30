25 killed in Nigeria’s deadliest reported Islamist attack since US Christmas strikes

By Ahmed Kingimi

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Jan 30 (Reuters) - At least 25 people were killed when suspected Boko Haram militants attacked a town in northern Nigeria, relatives of victims said, the deadliest reported Islamist attack since U.S. President Donald Trump ordered air strikes on Christmas Day.

The victims were labourers who had travelled to Sabon Gari town in northeastern Nigeria’s Borno State to work at a construction site, when gunmen swept in on Thursday and opened fire, relatives Hassan Usman and Auwal Isa told Reuters.

Aliyu Ndume, a senator who represents the region, said he was “shocked and saddened” by the killing of his constituents.

In a separate militant attack, also on Thursday in Borno, at least nine soldiers and two members of a civilian task force assisting them were killed by fighters who launched a pre-dawn assault on an army base. Sixteen people were wounded.

Borno, where Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters have intensified attacks on military convoys and civilians, remains the epicentre of the 17-year Islamist insurgency.

Nigeria, plagued by Islamist attacks and mass kidnappings, is under additional pressure to restore security since Trump accused it last year of failing to protect Christians. U.S. forces struck what they described as terrorist targets on December 25. The Nigerian authorities say they are cooperating with Washington to improve security.

(Reporting by Ahmed Kingimi in Maiduguri, Writing by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo)