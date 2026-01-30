Gaza’s Rafah crossing with Egypt to reopen on Sunday, Israel’s COGAT says

JERUSALEM, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Gaza’s Rafah crossing with Egypt to reopen on Sunday, the Israeli government agency that coordinates civilian policy in Gaza, COGAT, said on Friday.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer and Rami Ayoub, Editing by Maha El Dahan)
Gerusalemme, 30 gennaio (Reuters) - Il valico di Rafah di Gaza con l’Egitto riaprirà domenica, ha detto venerdì l’agenzia governativa israeliana che coordina la politica civile a Gaza, il COGAT.
(Servizio di Steven Scheer e Rami Ayoub, modifica di Maha El Dahan)
