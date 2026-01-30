https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/30/gaza-s-rafah-crossing-with-egypt-to-reopen-on-sunday-israel-s-cogat-says

Gaza’s Rafah crossing with Egypt to reopen on Sunday, Israel’s COGAT says

Il valico di Rafah di Gaza con l’Egitto riaprirà domenica, dice il COGAT di Israele

Reuters
30.1.2026

JERUSALEM, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Gaza’s Rafah crossing with Egypt to reopen on Sunday, the Israeli government agency that coordinates civilian policy in Gaza, COGAT, said on Friday.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer and Rami Ayoub, Editing by Maha El Dahan)

