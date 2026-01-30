Iran prepared for ‘fair’ talks with US but not on defence capabilities, Araqchi says

ISTANBUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Iran is prepared for the resumption of talks with the United States, but they should be fair and not include Iran’s defence capabilities, Iran’s chief diplomat said on Friday, as regional powers work to prevent military conflict between the two foes.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he planned to speak with Iran, even as the U.S. sent another warship to the Middle East and the Pentagon chief said the military would be ready to carry out whatever the president decided.

One of the main demands by the U.S. to resume talks with Iran is curbing its missile programme, a senior Iranian official told Reuters last week. Iran rejects that demand.

“If negotiations are fair and equitable, Iran is ready to participate in such talks,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said in a press conference with his Turkish counterpart in Istanbul.

Araqchi said no talks between Tehran and Washington were currently arranged.

Regional allies, including Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, have been engaging in diplomatic efforts to prevent a military confrontation between Washington and Tehran.

In response to U.S. threats of military action, Araqchi said Tehran was ready for either negotiations or warfare.

Araqchi, who described his talks with Hakan Fidan as “good and useful”, also said Tehran was ready to engage with regional countries to promote stability and peace.

