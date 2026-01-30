Kremlin says Trump asked Putin to halt strikes on Kyiv until February 1

MOSCOW, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had received a personal request from his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump to halt strikes on Kyiv until February 1 in order to create a favourable environment for peace negotiations.

Asked about the request and Russia’s response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined further comment.

Ukraine has said it will reciprocate if Russia forgoes strikes on the country’s energy infrastructure amid a period of bitterly cold weather.

The next round of trilateral peace talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States were set to take place in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday the date or location could change.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)