Mexico to seek diplomatic solution after US threatens Cuba oil tariffs

MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday her country would seek diplomatic solutions and alternatives to help Cuba after the United States threatened tariffs on nations that supply the Caribbean nation with oil.

Sheinbaum said the measures could cause a serious humanitarian crisis in Cuba, affecting key infrastructure and hospitals.

U.S. President Donald Trump did not mention Cuba in his call with Sheinbaum on Thursday morning, hours before his administration announced the measures, she said.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland and Adriana Barrera; Editing by Kylie Madry)