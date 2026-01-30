UN chief Guterres warns of ‘imminent financial collapse’

GENEVA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The U.N. chief has told states that the organisation is at risk of “imminent financial collapse”, citing unpaid fees and a budget rule that forces the global body to return unspent money, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Friday.

“The crisis is deepening, threatening programme delivery and risking financial collapse. And the situation will deteriorate further in the near future,” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a letter to member states dated January 28.

A U.N. spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

