https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/30/un-chief-guterres-warns-of-imminent-financial-collapse

UN chief Guterres warns of ‘imminent financial collapse’

Il capo delle Nazioni Unite Guterres avvertimenti di un “imminente collasso finanziario”.

Reuters
30.1.2026

GENEVA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The U.N. chief has told states that the organisation is at risk of “imminent financial collapse”, citing unpaid fees and a budget rule that forces the global body to return unspent money, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Friday.

“The crisis is deepening, threatening programme delivery and risking financial collapse. And the situation will deteriorate further in the near future,” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a letter to member states dated January 28.

A U.N. spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

(Reporting by Emma Farge, Editing by Miranda Murray)

