US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians’ deportation protections

Un giudice statunitense blocca temporaneamente la fine delle protezioni per l’espulsione degli etiopi

Reuters
30.1.2026
New U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy, who blocked the Trump administration for weeks from finalizing the deportation of eight men to South Sudan, speaks during his Investiture Ceremony at the federal courthouse in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., September 17, (Reuters)

BOSTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration from ending temporary protections from deportation that had been granted to thousands of Ethiopians living in the United States.

U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy in Boston said he would issue an order delaying the February 13 effective date of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s termination of the temporary protected status granted to over 5,000 Ethiopians in order to provide more time for a legal challenge to be heard.

