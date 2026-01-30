Venezuela proposes amnesty law for prisoners, interim president says

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s interim president Delcy Rodriguez on Friday announced a proposed “amnesty law” for hundreds of prisoners in the country, according to El Pais newspaper.

“I am announcing a general amnesty law and I am instructing that this law be brought before the National Assembly to promote peaceful coexistence in Venezuela,” she said at an event at Venezuela’s Supreme Court of Justice.

Rodriguez also said that Venezuela’s infamous Helicoide detention center in the capital Caracas, which rights groups have long denounced is the site of ongoing abuses against prisoners, is due to be converted into a center for sport and social services, according to El Pais.

(Reporting by Reuters)