https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/30/venezuela-proposes-amnesty-law-for-prisoners-interim-president-says

Venezuela proposes amnesty law for prisoners, interim president says

Il Venezuela propone una legge di amnistia per i prigionieri, dice il presidente ad interim

Reuters
30.1.2026
El Helicoide detention centre as Venezuela’s government begins releasing some detainees, with the freeing of political prisoners marking a move long demanded by human rights groups, international bodies and opposition leaders, in Caracas, Venezuela, Januar (Reuters)

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s interim president Delcy Rodriguez on Friday announced a proposed “amnesty law” for hundreds of prisoners in the country, according to El Pais newspaper.

“I am announcing a general amnesty law and I am instructing that this law be brought before the National Assembly to promote peaceful coexistence in Venezuela,” she said at an event at Venezuela’s Supreme Court of Justice. 

Rodriguez also said that Venezuela’s infamous Helicoide detention center in the capital Caracas, which rights groups have long denounced is the site of ongoing abuses against prisoners, is due to be converted into a center for sport and social services, according to El Pais.

(Reporting by Reuters)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Società Come minimo un reddito per tutti Rutger Bregman
Economia L’insolito, continuo rincaro dell’oro
podcast Le responsabilità nella frana di Niscemi
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati