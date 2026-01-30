Zelenskiy says date or location of next round of US-brokered peace talks could change

KYIV, Jan 30 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that the date or location of the next round of U.S.-mediated talks between Ukraine and Russia on how to end the war could change.

The follow-up round of talks was supposed to take place in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, but Zelenskiy said that he did not know when the next meeting would take place.

“It is very important for us that everyone we agreed with be present at the meeting, because everyone is expecting feedback,” he told reporters in remarks released by his office on Friday. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s top envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who attended the previous round of talks, would not participate in the weekend meeting in Abu Dhabi.

“But the date or the location may change – because, in our view, something is happening in the situation between the United States and Iran. And those developments could likely affect the timing,” Zelenskiy said.

