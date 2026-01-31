https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/31/four-killed-in-gas-blast-in-residential-building-in-iran-s-ahvaz-media-reports

Four killed in gas blast in residential building in Iran’s Ahvaz, media reports

Quattro morti in un’esplosione di gas in un edificio residenziale ad Ahvaz, in Iran.

Reuters
31.1.2026

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Four people were killed after a gas explosion at a residential building in Iran’s Ahvaz, the state-run Tehran Times reported citing the head of the city’s fire department.

