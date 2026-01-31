Four killed in gas blast in residential building in Iran’s Ahvaz, media reports

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Four people were killed after a gas explosion at a residential building in Iran’s Ahvaz, the state-run Tehran Times reported citing the head of the city’s fire department.
(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
31 gennaio (Reuters) - Quattro persone sono rimaste uccise in seguito all’esplosione di gas in un edificio residenziale nella città iraniana di Ahvaz, ha riferito il quotidiano statale Tehran Times citando il capo dei vigili del fuoco della città.
(Reporter di Dubai Newsroom; Editing di Hugh Lawson)
