Iraq’s Shi’ite bloc reaffirms backing for Maliki despite Trump’s warnings

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Iraq’s alliance of Shi’ite political blocs, the Coordination Framework, reaffirmed on Saturday its support for former premier Nouri al-Maliki to lead the next government, despite a warning from U.S. President Donald Trump that Washington would no longer help Iraq if Maliki returned to power.

The bloc, which holds a majority in parliament, picked Maliki, Iraq’s first elected prime minister after a U.S.-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003, as its nominee for the post following an election.

“The choice of the prime minister is a purely Iraqi constitutional matter and should proceed without foreign interference,” the Coordination Framework said in a statement, adding that it seeks balanced relations with international partners based on mutual respect.

Trump’s threats are the starkest example yet of the Republican president’s campaign to curb Iran-linked groups’ influence in Iraq, which has long walked a tightrope between its two closest allies, Washington and Tehran.

(Reporting by Muayad Hameed; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Diane Craft)