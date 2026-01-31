https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/31/iraq-s-shi-ite-bloc-reaffirms-backing-for-maliki-despite-trump-s-warnings

Iraq’s Shi’ite bloc reaffirms backing for Maliki despite Trump’s warnings

Il blocco sciita iracheno ribadisce il sostegno a Maliki nonostante gli avvertimenti di Trump

Reuters
31.1.2026
Former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki walks at a polling station inside Al-Rasheed Hotel during the parliamentary election in Baghdad, Iraq, November 11, 2025. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani/File Photo (Reuters)

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Iraq’s alliance of Shi’ite political blocs, the Coordination Framework, reaffirmed on Saturday its support for former premier Nouri al-Maliki to lead the next government, despite a warning from U.S. President Donald Trump that Washington would no longer help Iraq if Maliki returned to power.

The bloc, which holds a majority in parliament, picked Maliki, Iraq’s first elected prime minister after a U.S.-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003, as its nominee for the post following an election.

“The choice of the prime minister is a purely Iraqi constitutional matter and should proceed without foreign interference,” the Coordination Framework said in a statement, adding that it seeks balanced relations with international partners based on mutual respect.

Trump’s threats are the starkest example yet of the Republican president’s campaign to curb Iran-linked groups’ influence in Iraq, which has long walked a tightrope between its two closest allies, Washington and Tehran.

(Reporting by Muayad Hameed; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Diane Craft)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Società Come minimo un reddito per tutti Rutger Bregman
Economia L’insolito, continuo rincaro dell’oro
Il nostro clima Le origini di Harry
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati