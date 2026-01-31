https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/31/zelenskiy-says-ukraine-is-getting-ready-for-new-peace-talks-next-week

Zelenskiy says Ukraine is getting ready for new peace talks next week

Zelenskiy dice che l’Ucraina si sta preparando a nuovi colloqui di pace la prossima settimana

Reuters
31.1.2026
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrives for a meeting with Cyprus’ President Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus January 7, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer (Reuters)

Jan 31 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that Ukraine was waiting for more information from the United States about further peace talks and expected new meetings to take place next week.

“We are in constant communication with the American side and are expecting specific details from them regarding further meetings,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. “We are counting on meetings next week and are preparing for them.”

Zelenskiy’s statement appeared to suggest that a meeting scheduled for Sunday in the United Arab Emirates between representatives of Ukraine, Russia and the United States would not now take place.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Oleksandr Kozhukhar; editing by Diane Craft)

