Iran considers EU armies as ‘terrorist groups’ in retaliatory move

L’Iran considera gli eserciti dell’Unione europea come “gruppi terroristici” in una mossa di ritorsione

Reuters
1.2.2026
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf looks on after a press conference with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, in Beirut, Lebanon, October 12, 2024. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh (Reuters)

DUBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Iran considers as “terrorist groups” the armies of EU countries that listed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on the bloc’s list of terrorist organisations, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said on Sunday.

The EU marked a symbolic shift in its approach to Iran’s leadership on Thursday by designating the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation, following what turned out to be the Islamic Republic’s bloodiest crackdown of protests since its establishment in 1979.

“By trying to hit the Revolutionary Guards … the Europeans actually shot themselves in the foot and once again made a decision against the interests of their people by blindly obeying the Americans,” Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf told his fellow MPs, all wearing Revolutionary Guards uniforms in support to the elite force.

“According to Article 7 of the law on countermeasures against the designation of the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation, the armies of European countries are considered terrorist groups.”

Set up after Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution to protect the Shi’ite clerical ruling system, the Revolutionary Guards have great sway in the country, controlling swathes of the economy and armed forces.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

