Russia’s Medvedev says Trump is an effective leader who seeks peace

Reuters
1.2.2026
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev attends an interview with Reuters, TASS and WarGonzo in the Moscow region, Russia January 29, 2026. Dmitry Medvedev’s Secretariat/Handout via REUTERS (Reuters)

MOSCOW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, said that U.S. President Donald Trump was an effective leader who was genuinely seeking peace but that Moscow had seen no trace of nuclear submarines Trump said he moved to Russian shores last year.

Speaking to Reuters, TASS and the WarGonzo Russian war blogger in an interview, Medvedev praised Trump’s courage in resisting the U.S. establishment and said that the U.S. president’s sometimes “brash” style was “effective”.

Referring to Trump’s August remarks that he had repositioned two nuclear submarines to appropriate regions in response to Medvedev’s warning that throwing ultimatums at Russia was a step towards war, Medvedev said: “We still haven’t found them.”

