Russia’s Medvedev says victory will come soon in Ukraine war

Medvedev dice che la vittoria nella guerra in Ucraina arriverà presto

Reuters
1.2.2026
Russia’s Security Council’s Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev attends a meeting of the Council for Science and Education at the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research in the Moscow region’s city of Dubna, Russia June 13, 2024. Sputnik/Alexei Maishev/Pool via R (Reuters)

MOSCOW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s powerful Security Council, said that Russia will “soon” win military victory in the Ukraine war but the key thing was to prevent any further conflict.

“Soon,” Medvedev, who served as Russian president from 2008 to 2012, said, when asked by the WarGonzo Russian war blogger in an interview when Russia would win the war. “I would like this to happen as soon as possible.”

“But it is equally important to think about what will happen next. After all, the goal of victory is to prevent new conflicts. This is absolutely obvious,” Medvedev said in the interview with TASS, WarGonzo and Reuters.

