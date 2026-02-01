Russia’s Shoigu, China’s Wang Yi to discuss security issues

MOSCOW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu arrived in China on Sunday where he will meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to discuss security issues, Russian media outlets reported on Sunday citing the Russian Security Council.

“The sides will discuss the changing situation in the sphere of international and regional security,” Interfax news agency reported, citing the council.

The trip coincides with the recent talks between Russia, Ukraine and U.S. officials aimed at putting an end to almost four-year long conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Shoigu also met Wang in December in Moscow.

