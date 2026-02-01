https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/01/slovakia-national-security-adviser-resigns-over-epstein-files-denies-wrongdoing

Slovakia national security adviser resigns over Epstein files, denies wrongdoing

Il consigliere per la sicurezza nazionale della Slovacchia si dimette per i file Epstein, negando di aver commesso illeciti

Reuters
1.2.2026
Jeffrey Epstein and Miroslav Lajcak, a Slovak politician and diplomat and former President of the United Nations General Assembly, pose in this undated handout image from the estate of late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, released by (Reuters)

PRAGUE, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico’s national security adviser has resigned after new files related to Jeffrey Epstein showed the pair had exchanged emails talking about young women.

National security adviser Miroslav Lajcak issued a statement denying any wrongdoing and condemning Epstein’s crimes. He described the exchange as informal and light-hearted and without any real substance, but said he would offer his resignation so the situation would not be used to attack the prime minister.

“Not because of having done anything criminal or unethical in my actions, but I don’t want him (Fico) to bear the political costs for something that’s unrelated to his decisions,” he said.

Fico announced in a video message on Facebook on Saturday he had accepted Lajcak’s resignation, calling the adviser an incredible source of experience in diplomacy and foreign policy.

The U.S. Justice Department on Friday published millions of new files related to Epstein, including a text exchange from October 2018, when Lajcak was Slovakia’s foreign minister.

(Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Alexander Smith)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Società Come minimo un reddito per tutti Rutger Bregman
Economia L’insolito, continuo rincaro dell’oro
Il nostro clima Le origini di Harry
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati