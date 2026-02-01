https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/01/top-us-israeli-generals-meet-at-pentagon-amid-soaring-iran-tensions

Top US, Israeli generals meet at Pentagon amid soaring Iran tensions

I massimi generali statunitensi e israeliani si incontrano al Pentagono in un contesto di crescenti tensioni con l’Iran

Reuters
1.2.2026
The Pentagon building is seen in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (Reuters)

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The top U.S. and Israeli generals held talks at the Pentagon on Friday amid soaring tensions with Iran, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Sunday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The officials did not offer details about the closed-door discussions between U.S. General Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Eyal Zamir, the Israeli armed forces chief of staff. The meeting has not been previously reported. 

The United States has ramped up its naval presence and hiked its air defenses in the Middle East after President Donald Trump repeatedly threatened Iran, trying to pressure it to the negotiating table. Iran’s leadership warned on Sunday of a regional conflict if the U.S. were to attack it.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )

