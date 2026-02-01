Zelenskiy says new trilateral talks set for Feb 4-5 in Abu Dhabi

KYIV, Feb 1 (Reuters) - A new round of U.S.-brokered trilateral talks between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Abu Dhabi on Feb. 4 and 5, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday, adding that Kyiv was ready for a “substantive discussion”.

“Our negotiating team has just delivered a report. The dates for the next trilateral meetings have been set – February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi,” he wrote on X.

“Ukraine is ready for a substantive discussion, and we are interested in ensuring that the outcome brings us closer to a real and dignified end to the war.”

(Reporting by Dan Peleschuk. Editing by Jane Merriman)