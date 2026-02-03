https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/03/greenland-foreign-minister-hopeful-to-find-common-ground-with-us-that-will-respect-its-red-lines

Greenland foreign minister hopeful to find common ground with US that will respect its red lines

Il ministro degli esteri della Groenlandia spera di trovare un terreno comune con gli Stati Uniti che rispettino le sue linee rosse

Reuters
3.2.2026
Greenland’s Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt speaks to the media as Denmark’s Defence Minister Poulsen and Chief of Defence General Michael Wiggers Hyldgaard visit a hydroelectric power plant in Buksefjord, Greenland January 31, 2026. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov (Reuters)

COPENHAGEN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Greenlandic Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt said on Tuesday that she was hopeful and optimistic that the Arctic island would find common ground with the United States that respected its red lines.

“We are pursuing a diplomatic solution through negotiations. I am hopeful and optimistic that we will find common ground that respect our red lines,” Motzfeldt said at a conference on the Arctic in the Norwegian city of Tromsoe.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Louise Rasmussen, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

