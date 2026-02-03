Greenland foreign minister hopeful to find common ground with US that will respect its red lines

COPENHAGEN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Greenlandic Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt said on Tuesday that she was hopeful and optimistic that the Arctic island would find common ground with the United States that respected its red lines.

“We are pursuing a diplomatic solution through negotiations. I am hopeful and optimistic that we will find common ground that respect our red lines,” Motzfeldt said at a conference on the Arctic in the Norwegian city of Tromsoe.

