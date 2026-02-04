https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/04/uk-pro-palestinian-activists-not-guilty-of-aggravated-burglary-at-israeli-firm-s-factory

UK pro-Palestinian activists not guilty of aggravated burglary at Israeli firm’s factory

Attivisti filo-palestinesi del Regno Unito non colpevoli di furto aggravato in una fabbrica di un’azienda israeliana

Reuters
4.2.2026

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Six British pro-Palestinian activists were acquitted on Wednesday of aggravated burglary relating to a 2024 raid on a factory operated by Israeli defence firm Elbit, with a jury unable to reach verdicts on charges of criminal damage.

Prosecutors at London’s Woolwich Crown Court said the six defendants, whose trial began in November, were members of the now-banned group Palestine Action, which organised the assault on the Elbit Systems UK facility in Bristol, southwest England, in August last year.

The six – Charlotte Head, 29, Samuel Corner, 23, Leona Kamio, 30, Fatema Zainab Rajwani, 21, Zoe Rogers, 22, and Jordan Devlin, 31 – all denied charges of aggravated burglary, violent disorder and criminal damage.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by Michael Holden)

