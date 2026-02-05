https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/05/cuba-to-roll-out-rationing-plan-as-u-s-moves-to-block-fuel-supply

Cuba to roll out rationing plan as U.S. moves to block fuel supply

Cuba sta per lanciare un piano di razionamento mentre gli Stati Uniti bloccano le forniture di carburante

Reuters
5.2.2026
Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz‑Canel attends the funeral for Cuban soldiers killed in the U.S. strike and the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, in Caracas on January 3, at Colon Cemetery in Havana, Cuba, January 16, 2 (Reuters)

HAVANA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel said on Thursday that his government would roll out a multi-sector contingency plan in the next week to confront fuel shortages as U.S. pressure grows to block the supply of oil to the Caribbean island nation.

“(The U.S. blockade) affects public transportation, hospitals, schools, the economy and tourism,” Diaz-Canel said in a televised press conference. “How do we till our soil? How do we move around? How do we keep our kids in classes without fuel?”

“We are going to take measures that, while not permanent, will require effort. What else are we to do? Are we going to give up? There is so much to defend.”

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood and Nelson Acosta, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Immagini Fuga per la libertà, Kampala, Uganda
Immagini Danze infernali, Barcellona, Spagna
Documentari Rosa di sera, Walvis Bay, Namibia
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati