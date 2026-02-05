https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/05/germany-s-merz-shares-concerns-over-iran-escalation-on-gulf-trip

Germany’s Merz shares concerns over Iran escalation on Gulf trip

Il tedesco Merz condivide le preoccupazioni per l’escalation dell’Iran durante il viaggio nel Golfo

Reuters
5.2.2026
Qatar’s Officials receive German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, in Doha, Qatar, February 5, 2026. Qatar News Agency/Handout via REUTERS (Reuters)

DOHA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Thursday that concerns about a further escalation in the conflict with Iran have characterised his talks during a trip to the Gulf region.

“In all my conversations yesterday and today, great concern has been expressed about a further escalation in the conflict with Iran,” he said during a press conference in Doha.

He called on Iran to end what he called an aggression and enter into talks, saying Germany would do everything it can to de-escalate the situation and work towards stability in the region.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Immagini Fuga per la libertà, Kampala, Uganda
Immagini Danze infernali, Barcellona, Spagna
Documentari Rosa di sera, Walvis Bay, Namibia
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati