Trump endorses Japanese PM Takaichi ahead of Sunday election

Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S President Donald Trump on Thursday said Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi had his “total endorsement” ahead of a legislative election in the east Asian country on Sunday, adding that they would meet March 19 at the White House.

“Prime Minister Takaichi is someone who deserves powerful recognition for the job she and her Coalition are doing,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“Therefore, as President of the United States of America, it is my Honor to give a Complete and Total Endorsement of her, and what her highly respected Coalition is representing.”

Takaichi heads to a snap election she is widely expected to win this Sunday.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas and Bhargav Acharya; editing by Susan Heavey and Michelle Nichols)