Ukraine hits infrastructure at Russian missile launch site, military says

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s military said on Thursday it had carried out a series of “successful” strikes at the infrastructure of a Russian intermediate-range ballistic missile launch site in January.

Ukraine’s general staff said in a statement that some buildings were damaged, one hangar was “significantly” damaged and some personnel was evacuated from the Kapustin Yar test range near the Caspian Sea. It did not provide the dates of the attacks.

The military added it used its long-range capabilities to carry out the strikes, including the Ukrainian-made Flamingo missile.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Daniel Flynn)