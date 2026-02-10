More PURL pledges expected this week, US ambassador says

BRUSSELS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said on Tuesday that he expects more announcements of pledges for the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative to supply Ukraine with U.S. weapons when alliance defence ministers meet in Brussels on Thursday.

The ambassador also told reporters in an online briefing that allies have thus far pledged to buy over $4.5 billion in American weapons to address Ukraine’s urgent battlefield needs via PURL.

Twenty-one NATO allies and two partners have pledged support, Whitaker said.

(Reporting by Lili Bayer; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)