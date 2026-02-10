Sustained gunshots cause panic in Guinea’s capital

CONAKRY, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Sustained gunshots were heard near the central prison in Guinea’s capital, Conakry, on Tuesday, causing panic in the surrounding neighbourhood, Reuters witnesses said.

It was unclear who was shooting or what triggered the gunfire. The West African nation’s authorities were not immediately available for comments.

A Reuters witness reported seeing several military pickup trucks carrying armed security forces, and a machinegun-mounted armoured carrier, deployed around the city’s central administrative district.

Guinea, a major bauxite and iron ore producer, held an election on December 28, in which Mamady Doumbouya secured a landslide victory.

Doumbouya first came to power in September 2021 through a military coup.

