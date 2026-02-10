https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/10/uk-pm-starmer-says-he-will-never-walk-away-from-his-mandate

UK PM Starmer says he will never walk away from his mandate

Il premier britannico Starmer afferma che non rinuncerà mai al suo mandato

Reuters
10.2.2026
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits a community centre, as part of his cost‑of‑living tour, in Hertfordshire, Britain, February 10, 2026. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/Pool (Reuters)

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Tuesday he would never walk away from his mandate, amid mounting pressure on his leadership over the appointment of former ambassador to the U.S. Peter Mandelson.

“I will never walk away from the mandate that I was given to change this country,” Starmer said. “I will never walk away from the people that I’m charged with fighting for, and I will never walk away from the country that I love.”

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Writing by Catarina Demony; editing by William James)

