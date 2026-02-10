UK PM Starmer says he will never walk away from his mandate

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Tuesday he would never walk away from his mandate, amid mounting pressure on his leadership over the appointment of former ambassador to the U.S. Peter Mandelson.

“I will never walk away from the mandate that I was given to change this country,” Starmer said. “I will never walk away from the people that I’m charged with fighting for, and I will never walk away from the country that I love.”

