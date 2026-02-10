US and Azerbaijan sign strategic partnership charter during Vance visit

BAKU, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The United States and Azerbaijan signed a strategic partnership agreement in Baku on Tuesday, launching a fresh chapter in economic and security cooperation as Washington seeks to expand its influence in the South Caucasus.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev inked the agreement with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who is on a trip to Baku after visiting its neighbour and longtime foe Armenia.

Aliyev said Baku and Washington were entering “an entirely new phase” in cooperation on defence sales and artificial intelligence, and will continue collaboration in energy security and counter-terrorism.

The charter was first presented at talks between Aliyev and President Donald Trump at a meeting in the White House in August, where the Azerbaijani leader reached a peace agreement with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to end decades of war.

During his visit to Armenia this week, Vance signed a deal with Pashinyan that could pave the way for the U.S. to build a nuclear power plant there.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; editing by Mark Trevelyan)