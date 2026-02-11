https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/11/china-charges-former-astrazeneca-executive-leon-wang

China charges former AstraZeneca executive Leon Wang

La Cina accusa l’ex dirigente di AstraZeneca Leon Wang

Reuters
11.2.2026

Feb 11 (Reuters) - China has officially charged AstraZeneca’s former head of the business in the country, Leon Wang, who had been in detention since October 2024, the drugmaker confirmed to Reuters on Wednesday.

AstraZeneca, in its results update on Tuesday, also said that in November, a former executive vice president and one former senior employee were indicted by prosecutors in China, without naming them.

The Financial Times first reported that the executive charged was Wang.

(Reporting by Maggie Fick in London, Raechel Thankam Job and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)

