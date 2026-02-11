https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/11/china-s-xi-makes-rare-public-reference-to-recent-military-purges

China’s Xi makes rare public reference to recent military purges

Il presidente cinese Xi fa un raro riferimento pubblico alle recenti epurazioni militari

Reuters
11.2.2026
Chinese President Xi Jinping stands in a car to review the troops during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo (Reuters)

BEIJING, Feb 11 (Reuters) - China’s military has grown stronger in the past year in its fight against corruption, President Xi Jinping told the Chinese armed forces on Wednesday, making a rare public reference to the anti-graft probes that have befallen the country’s top generals.

China’s two highest-ranked generals have been ensnared in disciplinary probes, with He Weidong expelled in October last year and Zhang Youxia placed under investigation in January, marking one of the most high-profile purges of the Chinese military in decades.

“The past year has been unusual and extraordinary,” Xi told the military in a virtual address. “The People’s Army has deepened its political re-education, effectively addressed various risks and challenges, and undergone revolutionary forging in the fight against corruption.”

(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Xiuhao ChenEditing by Bernadette Baum)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Viaggi Alla ricerca della balena a Timor Leste Noël van Bemmel
Madagascar La rivolta metallara Jean-Philippe Rémy
Micro Questione di gusti Stefano Feltri
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati