https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/11/chinese-captain-in-baltic-sea-cable-case-pleads-not-guilty-to-criminal-damage-charge

Chinese captain in Baltic Sea cable case pleads not guilty to criminal damage charge

Il capitano cinese nel caso dei cavi del Mar Baltico si dichiara non colpevole dell’accusa di danno penale

Reuters
11.2.2026
Finnish Border Guard’s photo of a Hong Kong registered cargo ship ‘Newnew Polar Bear’, which was spotted moving close to the Balticconnector gas line, during the joint press conference of the investigation of the possible attack on the Balticconnector gas (Reuters)

HONG KONG, Feb 11 (Reuters) - A Chinese captain of a Hong Kong-registered ship alleged to have damaged undersea cables in the Baltic Sea on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to a charge of criminal damage in a Hong Kong court.

Wan Wenguo, 44, the captain of the container ship NewNew Polar Bear, is alleged to have caused “criminal damage” to an underwater natural gas pipeline and submarine telecom cables between Finland and Estonia on October 8, 2023, according to a Hong Kong charge sheet reviewed by Reuters.

(Reporting by James Pomfret and Greg Torode in Hong Kong; Anne Kauranen in Helsinki; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Christopher Cushing)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Giorno del ricordo La storia intorno alle foibe Nicoletta Bourbaki
Pop Surrealismo contro fascismo Naomi Klein
podcast Cosa significa il trionfo di Takaichi in Giappone
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati