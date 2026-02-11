Chinese captain in Baltic Sea cable case pleads not guilty to criminal damage charge

HONG KONG, Feb 11 (Reuters) - A Chinese captain of a Hong Kong-registered ship alleged to have damaged undersea cables in the Baltic Sea on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to a charge of criminal damage in a Hong Kong court.

Wan Wenguo, 44, the captain of the container ship NewNew Polar Bear, is alleged to have caused “criminal damage” to an underwater natural gas pipeline and submarine telecom cables between Finland and Estonia on October 8, 2023, according to a Hong Kong charge sheet reviewed by Reuters.

(Reporting by James Pomfret and Greg Torode in Hong Kong; Anne Kauranen in Helsinki; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Christopher Cushing)