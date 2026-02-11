https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/11/drone-attack-sparks-fire-at-a-plant-in-russia-s-volgograd-region-governor-says

Drone attack sparks fire at a plant in Russia’s Volgograd region, governor says

L’attacco di un drone provoca un incendio in un impianto nella regione russa di Volgograd, dice il governatore

Reuters
11.2.2026

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - An overnight drone attack sparked a fire on the territory of an industrial facility in Russia’s southern region of Volgograd, the regional governor said on Wednesday.

“Air defence units of the Russian Ministry of Defence are repelling a massive terrorist attack by unmanned aerial vehicles on energy and civilian infrastructure facilities in the Volgograd region,” the governor, Andrei Bocharov, said on Telegram.

The attack caused damage to an apartment in a residential building, drone debris also fell on the territory of a kindergarten, he said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

(Reporting by Reuters, writing by Ksenia Orlova, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Madagascar La rivolta metallara Jean-Philippe Rémy
Pop Surrealismo contro fascismo Naomi Klein
Micro Questione di gusti Stefano Feltri
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati