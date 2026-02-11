https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/11/france-to-increase-visas-for-iranian-seeking-refuge-amid-crackdown-minister-says

France to increase visas for Iranian seeking refuge amid crackdown, minister says

La Francia aumenterà i visti per gli iraniani in cerca di rifugio in seguito alla repressione, dice il ministro

Reuters
11.2.2026
French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot holds a press conference at the Pine Residence, the official residence of the French ambassador to Lebanon, in Beirut, Lebanon February 6, 2026. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir (Reuters)

PARIS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - France will increase the number of visas for Iranians seeking asylum as a result of the recent crackdown by Iranian authorities, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Wednesday.

Speaking in parliament, Barrot said Paris wanted to support the Iranian people by any means possible.

“In particular by welcoming opponents persecuted by the regime who are seeking asylum and refuge in France. We will increase our humanitarian visas for asylum purposes for these individuals whom we must protect,” he said.

