Gates Foundation says it did not make any payments to Epstein

Feb 11 (Reuters) - The Gates Foundation said on Wednesday it did not make any payments to late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein or employ him at any time, after the U.S. Department of Justice released emails that included communications between Epstein and the foundation’s staff.

“On the basis of Epstein’s claims that he could mobilize significant philanthropic resources for global health and development, a small number of foundation employees interacted with Epstein to try to secure this potential funding,” the foundation said in a statement.

“Ultimately, the foundation did not pursue any collaboration with Epstein and no fund was ever created,” it added.

