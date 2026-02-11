Nobel committee calls on Iran to free Peace Prize laureate Mohammadi

OSLO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The Norwegian Nobel Committee said on Wednesday that it had called on Iran to immediately free activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi from prison.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by mark Heinrich)
OSLO, 11 febbraio (Reuters) - Il Comitato norvegese per il Nobel ha detto mercoledì di aver chiesto all’Iran di liberare immediatamente dal carcere l’attivista e premio Nobel per la pace Narges Mohammadi.
(Reporter: Terje Solsvik; redazione: Mark Heinrich)
