https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/11/nobel-committee-calls-on-iran-to-free-peace-prize-laureate-mohammadi

Nobel committee calls on Iran to free Peace Prize laureate Mohammadi

Il Comitato Nobel chiede all’Iran di liberare il premio per la pace Mohammadi

Reuters
11.2.2026
Ali Rahmani, son of Narges Mohammadi, an imprisoned Iranian human rights activist, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize 2023, speaks after receiving the award on behalf of his mother at Oslo City Hall, Norway December 10, 2023. NTB/Fredrik Varfjell via RE (Reuters)

OSLO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The Norwegian Nobel Committee said on Wednesday that it had called on Iran to immediately free activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi from prison.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by mark Heinrich)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Viaggi Alla ricerca della balena a Timor Leste Noël van Bemmel
Madagascar La rivolta metallara Jean-Philippe Rémy
podcast Il caporalato digitale di Glovo
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati