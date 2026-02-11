https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/11/qatar-emir-and-trump-discuss-regional-de-escalation-royal-court-says

Qatar Emir and Trump discuss regional de-escalation, royal court says

L’emiro del Qatar e Trump hanno discusso di un’escalation regionale, dice la corte reale

Reuters
11.2.2026
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani meets U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio (not pictured) at Amiri Diwan, in Doha, Qatar September 16, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/Pool/File Photo (Reuters)

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed in a phone call efforts for regional de-escalation and stability, the Emiri Diwan said on Wednesday.

The call comes ahead of a meeting between Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu where the Israeli prime minister is expected to press him to widen U.S. talks with Iran to include curbs on Tehran’s missile arsenal and other security threats beyond its nuclear programme.

