Russian strikes kill four in Dnipropetrovsk region, governor says

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russian strikes killed four civilians on Wednesday in different localities in Ukraine’s southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, regional governor Oleksandr Ganzha said.

Ganzha, writing on Telegram, said the attacks occurred in three small localities near the town of Synelnykove, east of the regional centre of Dnipro.

In one attack, a man was killed and his wife wounded. In a different locality, a couple and their 45-year-old son was killed and a man wounded. A woman was hurt in a third village.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Oleksandr Kozhukhar)