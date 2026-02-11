https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/11/ukraine-s-zelenskiy-intends-to-announce-election-plan-on-february-24-ft-reports

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy intends to announce election plan on February 24, FT reports

L’Ucraina di Zelenskiy intende annunciare il piano elettorale il 24 febbraio, riporta FT

Reuters
11.2.2026
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks as he answers a question during a meeting with the media, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine November 7, 2025. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko (Reuters)

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy intends to announce the plan for presidential elections and a referendum on February 24, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing Ukrainian and European officials involved in the planning.

Reuters reported last week that under a framework being discussed by U.S. and Ukrainian negotiators, any peace deal would be submitted to a referendum by Ukrainian voters, who would simultaneously vote in national elections, adding that officials had discussed the possibility that the national election and referendum could occur in May.

Ukraine has now begun planning presidential elections alongside a referendum on a prospective peace deal with Russia, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing Ukrainian and Western officials familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Ananya Palyekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Madagascar La rivolta metallara Jean-Philippe Rémy
Pop Surrealismo contro fascismo Naomi Klein
Micro Questione di gusti Stefano Feltri
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati