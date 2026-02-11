Ukraine’s Zelenskiy intends to announce election plan on February 24, FT reports

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy intends to announce the plan for presidential elections and a referendum on February 24, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing Ukrainian and European officials involved in the planning.

Reuters reported last week that under a framework being discussed by U.S. and Ukrainian negotiators, any peace deal would be submitted to a referendum by Ukrainian voters, who would simultaneously vote in national elections, adding that officials had discussed the possibility that the national election and referendum could occur in May.

Ukraine has now begun planning presidential elections alongside a referendum on a prospective peace deal with Russia, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing Ukrainian and Western officials familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Ananya Palyekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)