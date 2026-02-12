https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/12/israel-s-netanyahu-says-trump-may-be-creating-conditions-for-iran-deal

Israel’s Netanyahu says Trump may be creating conditions for Iran deal

Netanyahu dice che Trump potrebbe creare condizioni per l’accordo con l’Iran

12.2.2026
U.S. President Donald Trump points his finger towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they shake hands during a press conference after meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 29, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (Reuters)

JERUSALEM, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday expressed hope that U.S. President Donald Trump may be creating the conditions to reach a deal with Iran.

Netanyahu, in a statement before leaving Washington for Israel, said he had expressed “general scepticism” during his meeting with Trump and that if an agreement is indeed reached, it must include the elements that are very important to Israel.

They include Iran’s nuclear programme, its ballistic missiles and Iran’s proxies, he added.

