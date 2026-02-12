Israel’s Netanyahu says Trump may be creating conditions for Iran deal

JERUSALEM, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday expressed hope that U.S. President Donald Trump may be creating the conditions to reach a deal with Iran.

Netanyahu, in a statement before leaving Washington for Israel, said he had expressed “general scepticism” during his meeting with Trump and that if an agreement is indeed reached, it must include the elements that are very important to Israel.

They include Iran’s nuclear programme, its ballistic missiles and Iran’s proxies, he added.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer)