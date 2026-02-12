NATO states pledge hundreds of millions for Ukraine weapons push, Rutte says

BRUSSELS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - NATO states have announced hundreds of millions of dollars of support for the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative to supply Ukraine with U.S. weapons, NATO chief Mark Rutte said on Thursday.

The NATO secretary general thanked the United Kingdom, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and Lithuania for their contributions and said he expected more pledges soon, without naming specific countries.

Speaking at a joint press briefing with the British, German and Ukrainian defence ministers, Rutte did not give a specific figure for the support.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Lili Bayer, Editing by William Maclean)