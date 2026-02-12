Six more children reunited with Russian, Ukrainian families, US and Russia say

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Six more Russian and Ukrainian children are being reunited with their families, Washington and Moscow said on Thursday, crediting efforts by U.S. first lady Melania Trump.

One child would return to Russia and five children would be reunited with their families in Ukraine, Russia’s presidential commissioner for children’s rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, said in a post on Telegram.

The U.S. first lady wrote to Russian President Vladimir Putin in August about the plight of Ukrainian children separated from their families by war. Ukraine accuses Russia of abducting thousands of children, which Moscow denies.

The White House, in a separate statement, said discussions continue with both countries, noting that it was the third time the first lady had brokered such a repatriation.

Lvova-Belova, in her post on the messaging app, thanked Melania Trump for her “unwavering commitment and active participation in reuniting children with their families.”

