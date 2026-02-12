https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/12/south-africa-s-president-says-he-will-deploy-army-to-help-tackle-organised-crime

South Africa’s president says he will deploy army to help tackle organised crime

Il presidente sudafricano dichiara che dispiegherà l’esercito per aiutare a combattere il crimine organizzato

Reuters
12.2.2026
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa holds his hand on his chest during a national anthem at the Cape Town City Hall ahead of his State of the Nation Address (SoNA) in Cape Town, South Africa, February 12, 2026. REUTERS/Esa Alexander (Reuters)

CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday that he would deploy the army to help the police fight organised crime, saying it was the most immediate threat to the country’s democracy and economic development.

Ramaphosa added in a state of the nation address that the initial deployment would be in the Western Cape and Gauteng provinces, where Cape Town and Johannesburg are located.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf, Nellie Peyton, Anathi Madubela and Sfundo Parakozov;Editing by Alexander Winning)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Immagini Festa latina
Immagini La terza tempesta, Alcácer do Sal, Portogallo
Immagini Cuore di corallo, Lembeh, Indonesia
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati