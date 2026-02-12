South Africa’s president says he will deploy army to help tackle organised crime

CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday that he would deploy the army to help the police fight organised crime, saying it was the most immediate threat to the country’s democracy and economic development.

Ramaphosa added in a state of the nation address that the initial deployment would be in the Western Cape and Gauteng provinces, where Cape Town and Johannesburg are located.

