https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/12/sweden-to-send-fighter-jets-to-patrol-around-greenland-as-part-of-nato-s-arctic-sentry

Sweden to send fighter jets to patrol around Greenland as part of NATO’s Arctic Sentry

La Svezia invierà jet da combattimento per pattugliare la Groenlandia nell’ambito dell’Arctic Sentry della NATO

Reuters
12.2.2026
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson attends a press conference at the Folk och Forsvar Annual National Conference at the Hogfjallshotellet in Salen, Sweden, January 11, 2026. TT News Agency/Henrik Montgomery via REUTERS (Reuters)

COPENHAGEN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Sweden will patrol around Iceland and Greenland with Gripen fighter jets as part of NATO’s Arctic Sentry mission, it said on Thursday.

NATO said on Wednesday it had launched the mission to strengthen its presence in the Arctic, part of an effort to defuse severe tensions within the alliance prompted by U.S. President Donald Trump’s push for the U.S. to acquire Greenland.

“This strengthens deterrence, protects our common interests, and contributes to stability in a region that is crucial for Europe and transatlantic cooperation,” Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said in a statement.

“Sweden will initially contribute to Arctic Sentry with JAS 39 Gripen aircraft in the area around Iceland and Greenland,” he said.

(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Viaggi Alla ricerca della balena a Timor Leste Noël van Bemmel
Madagascar La rivolta metallara Jean-Philippe Rémy
Scienza L’eterno riposo degli eonofili Karen G. Lloyd
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati