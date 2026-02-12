https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/12/syria-says-it-has-taken-control-of-al-tanf-base-vacated-by-us-troops

Syria says it has taken control of al-Tanf base vacated by US troops

La Siria dichiara di aver preso il controllo della base di al-Tanf lasciata libera dalle truppe statunitensi

Reuters
12.2.2026

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Syria’s Defence Ministry said on Thursday that Syrian army units had taken control of the al-Tanf military base vacated by U.S. troops, following coordination between Syrian and U.S. authorities.

(Reporting by Tala Ramadan)

