Syria says it has taken control of al-Tanf base vacated by US troops

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Syria’s Defence Ministry said on Thursday that Syrian army units had taken control of the al-Tanf military base vacated by U.S. troops, following coordination between Syrian and U.S. authorities.
(Reporting by Tala Ramadan)
Feb 12 (Reuters) - Syria’s Defence Ministry said on Thursday that Syrian army units had taken control of the al-Tanf military base vacated by U.S. troops, following coordination between Syrian and U.S. authorities.
(Reporting by Tala Ramadan)
12 febbraio (Reuters) - Il ministero della Difesa siriano ha dichiarato giovedì che le unità dell’esercito siriano hanno preso il controllo della base militare di al-Tanf lasciata libera dalle truppe statunitensi, in seguito al coordinamento tra le autorità siriane e statunitensi.
(Reporter: Tala Ramadan)
Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it
Inserisci email e password per entrare nella tua area riservata.
Non hai un account su Internazionale?Registrati