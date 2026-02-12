Trump says Netanyahu should be pardoned for corruption

WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should receive a pardon for corruption charges, saying Israeli President Isaac Herzog should be “ashamed of himself” for not granting one.

* Trump said Netanyahu has been a great wartime primeminister and that Israeli people should shame Herzog for notpardoning him. “He’s disgraceful for not giving it. He shouldgive it,” Trump said during a White House event. * Netanyahu met Trump in Washington on Wednesday - the seventh meetingbetween the two leaders since Trump took office last year - fortalks about reaching a deal on Iran’s nuclear program and itsballistic missiles. * Netanyahu is Israel’s first sitting prime minister to becharged with a crime and denies bribery, fraud and breach oftrust charges dating back to his 2019 indictment. * Trump has publicly urged the Israeli president to pardonNetanyahu several times, and said in late December that Herzog had told him the pardon was on its way.Herzog’s office was quick to dispute it. * Under Israeli law, the president has authority to pardonconvicts. But there is no precedent for issuing a pardonmid-trial.

