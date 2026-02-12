U.S. judge rejects BBC’s stay application in Trump defamation case

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge has rejected the BBC’s application to stay discovery in the $10 billion lawsuit brought by U.S. President Donald Trump over its editing of a speech that made it appear he directed supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol, court documents showed on Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Roy Altman on Wednesday denied the British broadcaster’s application to stay the merits-based discovery phase, when both sides can obtain evidence from other parties in the lawsuit, the documents showed.

He also ordered that a two-week trial be set for February 2027.

The BBC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

