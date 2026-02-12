https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/12/uk-billionaire-ratcliffe-says-he-is-sorry-people-were-offended-by-immigration-comments

UK billionaire Ratcliffe says he is sorry people were offended by immigration comments

Il miliardario britannico Ratcliffe si dice dispiaciuto che le persone si siano sentite offese dai commenti sull’immigrazione

Reuters
12.2.2026
Ineos chairman Jim Ratcliffe is pictured at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, March 17, 2023 REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo (Reuters)

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe said on Thursday he was sorry that people took taking offence to his comments on immigration after he was criticised by Prime Minister Keir Starmer for saying the country had been “colonised by immigrants”.

“I am sorry that my choice of language has offended some people in the UK and Europe and caused concern but it is important to raise the issue of controlled and well-managed immigration that supports economic growth,” Ratcliffe said in a statement.

(Reporting by Muvija MEditing by William Schomberg)

