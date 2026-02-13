Peru lawmakers gather support to call for debate to oust president Jeri

LIMA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Peru’s congress on Thursday secured enough signatures to begin a debate on the removal and censure of president Jose Jeri, according to a congressional documents.

Jeri took office in October following the removal of former President Dina Boluarte. The motion follows a scandal involving reports of undisclosed meetings between the president and a Chinese businessman.

The move marks the latest instance of political volatility in the Andean nation, which has seen a series of leadership changes in recent years.

(Reporting by Dante Alva and Alexander Villegas, Editing by Daina Beth Solomon)