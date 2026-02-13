https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/13/peru-lawmakers-gather-support-to-call-for-debate-to-oust-president-jeri

Peru lawmakers gather support to call for debate to oust president Jeri

I legislatori peruviani raccolgono consensi per chiedere un dibattito per la destituzione del presidente Jeri

Reuters
13.2.2026
Peru’s new president Jose Jeri walks on the day of the swearing-in ceremony, after Congress voted to remove former President Dina Boluarte, in Lima, October 10, 2025. REUTERS/Angela Ponce/File Photo (Reuters)

LIMA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Peru’s congress on Thursday secured enough signatures to begin a debate on the removal and censure of president Jose Jeri, according to a congressional documents.

Jeri took office in October following the removal of former President Dina Boluarte. The motion follows a scandal involving reports of undisclosed meetings between the president and a Chinese businessman.

The move marks the latest instance of political volatility in the Andean nation, which has seen a series of leadership changes in recent years.

(Reporting by Dante Alva and Alexander Villegas, Editing by Daina Beth Solomon)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Immagini Festa latina
Immagini La terza tempesta, Alcácer do Sal, Portogallo
Immagini Cuore di corallo, Lembeh, Indonesia
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati