https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/16/germany-says-talks-with-france-on-nuclear-deterrence-are-at-an-early-stage

Germany says talks with France on nuclear deterrence are at an early stage

La Germania afferma che i colloqui con la Francia sulla deterrenza nucleare sono in fase iniziale

Reuters
16.2.2026

BERLIN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Talks between German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron over creating a joint European nuclear deterrent are at an early stage and not aimed at diminishing the role of the United States, a German government spokesperson said on Monday.

“The aim of the talks is to explore how closer cooperation on nuclear deterrence can be achieved … The talks are still in the very early stages,” said the spokesperson during a regular press conference.

“This is not about replacing the U.S. protective shield, but rather supplementing and strengthening it … The United States plays a central role in NATO’s nuclear deterrence. That is the case now, and we want it to remain so in the future,” he added.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Andreas Rinke, Editing by Friederike Heine)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Ucraina Sui banchi sotto occupazione Stas Kozliuk, Agnieszka Lichnerowicz
In copertina Il potere del denaro Will Dunn
Canzoni Come guardare una cattedrale Claudia Durastanti
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati