Germany says talks with France on nuclear deterrence are at an early stage

BERLIN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Talks between German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron over creating a joint European nuclear deterrent are at an early stage and not aimed at diminishing the role of the United States, a German government spokesperson said on Monday.

“The aim of the talks is to explore how closer cooperation on nuclear deterrence can be achieved … The talks are still in the very early stages,” said the spokesperson during a regular press conference.

“This is not about replacing the U.S. protective shield, but rather supplementing and strengthening it … The United States plays a central role in NATO’s nuclear deterrence. That is the case now, and we want it to remain so in the future,” he added.

